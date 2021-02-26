Advertisement

Corbin Fire Department’s design chosen for Kentucky’s state firefighter license tag

By Vivica Grayson
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters at the Corbin Fire Department worked together to submit a re-design of the state’s firefighters license tag and found their submission was selected.

Protecting the community and the people who live within it is a Corbin firefighter’s main duty but firefighters at the department said something was not sitting right when it came to their representation.

“The old design was…it wasn’t the prettiest plate in the world. A lot of guys didn’t really like the old plate. They didn’t like...it just looked cartoonish,” said Firefighter Daryl Thompson.

That is when fire officials decided to create a new design.

“It shows support and respect for the firefighters that have been injured or killed in the line of duty so it’s a kind of a memorial type thing for the fire service,” said Captain at the Corbin Fire Department and First Vice President with Kentucky Firefighter’s Association Eric Philpot.

The design was submitted to the Kentucky Firefighter’s Association where more than 10 submissions were considered.

“We went on our social media platforms and our website and we put that out there. We had a submission form that people could do,” he said.

While the Corbin Fire Departments design was selected, there were some requirements.

“How big the font had to be, how big the actual fonts of the word Kentucky at the top of the plate had to be and the logo that incorporated into the plate where it had to be placed on the plate and how big it could be,” he said.

But Thompson says it is an honor to know the new design will represent not only himself but firefighters throughout the state.

“It lets everybody know…I am a fireman and I am here to assist you in any way, shape form that I can,” he said.

Fire officials say the new license tags can only be purchased by active duty or retired firefighters in the state of Kentucky.

