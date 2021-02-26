Catch ‘spring fever,’ not COVID-19

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As warmer temperatures give the region a hiatus from the winter weather of the last few weeks, many people are seeing the first signs of spring.

“Everyone feels the uplifted mood in the community and the region. Vaccines are rolling out, numbers are going down, number of cases are declining, number of hospitalizations are declining,” said Pike County Health Department Public Health Director Tammy Riley.

But, as the mood lifts, Riley said she hopes the vigilance and attention to COVID-19 safety measures will stay in the minds of anyone enjoying a little fresh air.

“That’s all good news; we’re excited,” Riley said. “But what we don’t want to see is a backslide, or any kind of reversal of this progress.”

She said the light is visible, but forgetting the steps that got the state to this point is not something Kentuckians should risk.

“With the warm weather, there’s more opportunities to get out. No easier way to social distance than the great outdoors,” Riley said. “Spring’s around the corner. We’re probably all feeling a little spring fever. So, that’s a good thing. We can get out and hit the trails and the lakes and all of the wonderful things that we do have at our fingertips here in Eastern Kentucky. So, that’s available. Take advantage of it. Do it safely.”

Riley suggests keeping a mask on hand, even outdoors, just in case you come upon another person and are unable to social distance. She said taking those extra measures is the best way to see the end of the pandemic.

