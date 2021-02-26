Advertisement

Bill requiring vision screening for license renewal advances

The measure would require a vision screening whenever someone renews their driver’s license.
The measure would require a vision screening whenever someone renews their driver's license.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky requires a vision screening for new drivers but not for people renewing their licenses later in life. That would change under a bill passed by the state House on Thursday.

The measure would require a vision screening whenever someone renews their driver’s license. Supporters touted it as a traffic-safety measure already adopted by 42 other states that require vision screenings during driver’s license renewals.

“Kentucky requires a visual screening when a citizen first receives their license, usually when the citizen is young, around 16,” said Republican Rep. Kimberly Poore Moser, the bill’s lead sponsor. “But we never require another exam for renewals as the citizen ages.”

The bill cleared the House on an 89-5 vote and now goes to the Senate.

The measure wouldn’t take effect until 2024 if it becomes law.

The vision test could be done by an eye-care professional or other health professional before the license renewal. Or the screening could be done at driver’s license offices.

“This is really a common-sense piece of legislation,” Moser said. “It will save lives. It just ensures that drivers on Kentucky’s roadways have the necessary visual acuity to operate a vehicle.”

Anyone failing to meet “minimum visual acuity standards” would be referred to a vision-care specialist. Moser said she was assured a screening fee would be “nominal” at driver’s license offices.

