Barbourville councilman to enter guilty plea in prescription drug scheme

(AP Photo/Patrick Sison)(Patrick Sison | AP)
By Paige Noel
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Barbourville councilman and pharmacist Calvin Manis is accused of illegally filling out prescription drugs and participating in a scheme to distribute the medications.

He was charged in June of 2020 with illegal distribution of controlled substances and conspiracy to illegally distribute controlled substances.

An affidavit obtained by the Lexington Herald-Leader says 73-year-old Manis filled prescriptions for a cooperating witness. The newspaper reports the witness had been running a sponsorship scheme that would help others get medications from Manis. A drug task force officer said in the affidavit Manis had knowledge of the scheme.

He is expected to enter a guilty plea on Friday, March 5th.

