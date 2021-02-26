Advertisement

Assault at Southern Middle School in Pulaski County

(KWQC)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Pulaski County Truancy Officer responded to an assault that happened Thursday at the Southern Middle School.

After seeing the assault on social media investigators began identifying witnesses and asking questions to understand the circumstances of the assault.

According to officials, a 13-year-old boy punched another student.

The 13-year-old boy was taken into custody and charged with assault and terroristic threatening.

