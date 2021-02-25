‘When you get real, you get healed’: East Kentucky Dream Center hosts recovery program with Michael Clark

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Kentucky Dream Center provides hope for many throughout the region and now they are helping those in recovery.

“I feel as if poverty breeds addiction it can breed addiction. Addiction breeds homelessness all those things kind of go hand in hand,” said Executive Director of the dream center Rachel Dotson.

The dream center is a one-stop-shop for giving food, clothing, feature, and more, but Dotson says they had a hole in their mission.

“We were transporting to and from rehab centers, but we had that missing link. There’s gotta be more than just a typical NA, AA class in this area,” said Dotson.

Now, the center is hosting a program called The Promise Place Recovery Group, a version of Celebrate Recovery, led by Michael Clark, who has his own ministry and is an employee at Addiction Recovery Care. It is a faith-based 12 step program that focuses on addiction to drugs and alcohol.

“It’s healing from trauma it’s healing from abuse it’s healing from mental illness so many things that celebrate recovery goes hand in hand with,” said Dotson.

Wednesday night, Michael Clark shared his story of recovery and his path to becoming a Christian.

“We want us to be able to identify each and every step it takes to go from basically broke, busted and disgusted to working this program to where you can become healed and you can become made whole,” said Clark.

Clark says it is important to have groups where recovering addicts can feel safe.

“That’s where real healing begins. It’s when you get real you get healed,” said Clark. “When you are safe you can share and you can see hurts become testimonies and past trauma become stepping stones to get you to where you need to be in life.”

Showing those hurting, that people in the community care and want to help as they heal.

“We just wanna give these guys the hope they need to see that they can rebuild lives and through others testimonies that’s been where they have and where I have,” said Jade Hampton, the campus administrator at Riverplace, an Addiction Recovery Care Center.

Clark shared with the group, recovery is not easy but it is worth the struggle.

“It’s hard. I don’t know anybody that’s really worked at this that says it’s easy but it’s worth every single tear that I’ve cried,” said Clark.

About 40 men from Addiction Recovery Care attended the meeting as well as many others.

The meetings will be held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. This week was at the East Kentucky Dream Center, but Dotson says they are looking for a bigger building to host next week’s group.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.