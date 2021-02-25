Advertisement

Virginia Gov. Northam announces changes to coronavirus restrictions, lifts stay-at-home curfew

(Albright, Kate | Governor Northam's Office)
By WWBT News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:29 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is lifting some coronavirus restrictions starting Monday, March 1st in a pathway out of the pandemic.

One of the biggest changes will be an end to the commonwealth’s current stay-at-home curfew from midnight to 5 a.m.

Other changes include:

  • Alcohol sales allowed until midnight - (was only until 10 p.m. before)
  • Overnight summer camps can open May 1st with mitigation measures.
  • Outdoor social gatherings increase to 25 people (up from 10. Indoor gatherings remain capped at 10.)
  • Outdoor entertainment at 30% capacity - capped at 1,000 people.
  • Indoor entertainment at 30% capacity - capped at 250 people.

Read the full executive order here.

Last week, Governor Northam amended Executive Order 72 to increase the number of spectators permitted at outdoor youth sporting events to 250.

On Wednesday, the Virginia Health Department reported 568,946 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,907 case increase in the past 24 hours.

