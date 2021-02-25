Union sweeps AAC Player of the Year honors

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – For the second year in a row, Union senior Brooke Hammonds was named the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Women’s Basketball Player of the Year on Wednesday, while Knox Central graduate Markelle Turner was named Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Men’s Basketball Player of the Year.

The awards were announced at the AAC Basketball Tournaments. The men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are being held at the Marriott Convention Center & Conference Resort in Kingsport, Tenn.

Hammonds is the third Bulldog in program history to repeat as the AAC Player of the Year. Brooke Smith earned the recognition three times during the 2007-08, 2008-09, and 2009-10 season, while Lindsey Waters claimed the top honors in 2011-12 and 2012-13.

The Pennington Gap, Va., native also earned a spot on the All-AAC First Team and the All-Defensive Team.

Also receiving conference honors was Chariss Wilson, who made a repeat appearance on the second team.

Hammonds averaged 14.2 points and 10.7 rebounds during the regular season. She recorded 10 double-doubles this year, giving her 44 for her career – a program record. Hammonds also registered 74 assists, 38 steals, and 25 steals.

This season, Hammonds became the second player in program history to amass over 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in a career. She currently has 1,475 points and 1,064 rebounds during her time at Union.

Wilson is second on the team in scoring with an 11.7 points-per-game average while also pulling down 6.0 rebounds. She recently became the 22nd player in program history to score 1,000 points in a career as she sits at 1,013.

On the men’s side, Turner is the third Bulldog in program history to be named the AAC Player of the Year, joining Turrell Morris (2010-11) and Gerrard Newby (2016-17).

Also honored are Kelvin Jackson and Andre Silva. Jackson landed a spot on the All-AAC Second Team, while Silva made the All-Defensive Team.

Turner, who made the All-AAC First Team as well, leads the league in scoring at 27.737 points per game. He has scored 30 or more points on nine different occasions with a high of 39. He ranks nationally in five statistical categories, which are:

Second in points per game (27.737);

Second in 3-point field goals made per game (4.0);

Sixth in total scoring (527 points);

Seventh in 3-point field goals made (76);

39th in free-throw percentage (83.7).

In addition to his scoring prowess, Turner leads the team with 67 assists, has two double-doubles, and averages 4.2 rebounds per game.

Jackson is second on the team in scoring at 15.2 points per game and is the team’s top rebounder at 6.5 per night. The senior also has 31 assists, 16 blocks, and 14 steals.

Meanwhile, Silva is the Bulldogs’ top shot blocker with 32. He also has 10 steals and hauls in 6.1 rebounds per game. Offensively, Silva helps out with 5.2 points per game.

Union (10-9 overall) is the No. 7 seed in the AAC Tournament and takes on second-seeded Point (Ga.) on Thursday in Kingsport. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

Union (15-4 overall) is now in the semifinal round of the AAC Tournament and faces No. 3 seed Reinhardt (Ga.) on Thursday at 4 p.m.

