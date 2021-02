JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two homes in Johnson County caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

W.R. Castle Fire and Rescue posted on Facebook about the fire.

WR Castle Fire Department received a call at 12:01 pm today of two structures on fire at 55 Daniels Road in Nippa. WR... Posted by W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Firefighters responded to two mobile homes on fire at 55 Daniels Road in Nippa.

The firefighters were able to save and keep the fire from spreading to two other mobile homes.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.