Update: Highway 15 back open in Knott County after early morning rockfall

(WDBJ)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 6:30 a.m. Update: Officials tell WYMT the road has been cleared and is back open.

Original Story: We have a traffic alert to pass along to you.

Highway 15 near the junction of Highway 160 in Knott County is closed due to a rockfall.

Crews from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will clear the debris, which is expected to take at least two hours to move and get the road back open for traffic.

This is the same location near Carr Creek Lake that is prone to falls.

We will continue to update you as we learn more.

