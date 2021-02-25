Advertisement

TBI says foul play suspected in death of Claiborne Co. man

Aaron Massengill
Aaron Massengill(CCSO)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed foul play is suspected in the death of a Claiborne County man.

According to TBI, a resident found Aaron Massengill’s body late Monday afternoon along Ferguson Ridge Road in Tazewell.

TBI agents along with Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office along with Tazewell Police Department did not release a cause of death. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, but officials said foul play is suspected at this point in the investigation.

Massengill was reported missing on February 16th. Groups of family members and concerned neighbors got together and searched for Massengill in wooded areas around the county for several days.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities asked anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area of Ferguson Ridge Road within the last week to contact the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 423-626-3385 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

