Showers move in Friday, soggy weekend ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers will move in tomorrow and stick around as we head into the weekend.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds will increase tonight as showers return Friday. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s tonight.

Highs will get into the upper 40s to lower 50s with cloudy skies. Scattered showers move in around noon and stick around throughout the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-40s. Showers will increase overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.

The Weekend

Soggy weather really arrives this weekend. After some pockets of heavy rain early Saturday morning, showers will be on and off throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s Saturday and lower 60s on Sunday.

Saturday’s rain looks more scattered compared to Sunday’s rain. Heavier rain moves in Sunday afternoon/evening. A few showers continue into the early morning hours on Monday. Overall, we could be seeing 2-4″ of rain from Friday through Monday morning. With some breaks in the rain, hopefully, we won’t have too many flooding issues. We will keep an eye on the flood threat throughout the weekend.

Extended Forecast

We should see those showers and clouds clear out later Monday. Highs will be in the lower 50s with overnight lows dropping into the mid-20s.

Some stray showers are possible Tuesday, but I think we’ll remain on the drier side as we head into the rest of the week.

Temperatures look to remain in the 50s all week as well!

