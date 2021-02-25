Advertisement

Senator McConnell announces federal COVID-19 funding for local colleges and universities

(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Higher education institutions across the state will get a funding boost thanks to federal COVID-19 relief money.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced more than $203 million in funding on Thursday with millions of dollars benefiting colleges and universities in our region.

The money, which is being distributed through the U.S. Department of Education, will help those schools with expenses.

“Kentucky’s colleges and universities have taken bold and innovative steps to protect their campus communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m proud to announce these additional federal resources that will support students as they pursue their education and reach for their goals,” said Senator McConnell in a news release. “With the increasing distribution of safe and effective vaccines across Kentucky, we are closer than ever to ending this crisis. As we do, our institutions of higher education are well-positioned to help our Commonwealth come roaring back.”

Below are the colleges and universities in our area that are receiving funding:

College NameAward
Alice Lloyd College$1,309,966
American National University$335,944
Appalachian Beauty School$35,066
Ashland Community and Technical College$3,997,808
Big Sandy Community and Technical College$4,476,232
Eastern Kentucky University$18,411,187
Galen Health Institutes$5,652,086
Jenny Lea Academy of Cosmetology$41,995
Morehead State University$11,119,678
Somerset Community College$7,072,505
Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College$3,839,470
Union College$1,956,695
University of Pikeville$2,756,839
University of the Cumberlands$5,852,797

