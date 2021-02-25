Advertisement

Pikeville Medical Center expands vaccine eligibility

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky medical facilities will move into tier 1C for COVID-19 vaccines Monday, but Pikeville Medical Center is already scheduling those who fall in the category.

Since the hospital previously dipped into the tier to allow anyone 60 and older to schedule a vaccine, PMC CEO Donovan Blackburn announced Thursday that the hospital is now opening its drive-thru site to the entire tier of people. A tier that includes essential workers and anyone who is 16 or older who is immunocompromised.

According to Blackburn, the hospital is able to give more “doses of hope” because of its partnership with the state.

“We will be the recipients of two pallets. What does that mean? We’re now vaccinating- administering- about 5,000 vaccines every single week thanks to our partnership,” he said. “And that’s not, again, possible without the great leadership that the governor and the lieutenant governor has for the state of Kentucky.”

Blackburn announced the change during a visit from Lieutenant-Governor Jacqueline Coleman, who said the partnerships Blackburn mentioned are the reason the state is seeing a decline in cases.

“In every place, it is that collaboration. It is that sense of community that has made this so successful,” “To see what we’ve been able to accomplish when we come together for a common cause is also a lesson that I hope we’re reminded of as we come out of this.”

Anyone in tier 1C in the PMC coverage area can register for the vaccine now.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who will be included in vaccine phase 1C in Kentucky?
Scott Spencer
Update: Licking Valley RECC identifies lineman injured in fall
Alicia McGee was arrested on unrelated charges to the shooting.
Police: Victim shot in leg, refuses to cooperate with sheriff’s office
Kentucky fish and wildlife logo
Applications open for conservation officers with the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces Kentucky has surpassed 400,000 total cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

Latest News

There are now hundreds of places in Kentucky to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but finding the ones...
Best ways to find vaccine appointments near you
Businesses come together to make beer 6 p.m.
Businesses come together to make beer 6 p.m.
Appalachian Center for the Arts at a ‘Crossroads’ with new exhibit
Appalachian Center for the Arts at a ‘Crossroads’ with new exhibit
Parade for healthcare workers 6 p.m.
Parade for healthcare workers 6 p.m.