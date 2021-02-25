Pikeville Medical Center expands vaccine eligibility

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky medical facilities will move into tier 1C for COVID-19 vaccines Monday, but Pikeville Medical Center is already scheduling those who fall in the category.

Since the hospital previously dipped into the tier to allow anyone 60 and older to schedule a vaccine, PMC CEO Donovan Blackburn announced Thursday that the hospital is now opening its drive-thru site to the entire tier of people. A tier that includes essential workers and anyone who is 16 or older who is immunocompromised.

According to Blackburn, the hospital is able to give more “doses of hope” because of its partnership with the state.

“We will be the recipients of two pallets. What does that mean? We’re now vaccinating- administering- about 5,000 vaccines every single week thanks to our partnership,” he said. “And that’s not, again, possible without the great leadership that the governor and the lieutenant governor has for the state of Kentucky.”

Blackburn announced the change during a visit from Lieutenant-Governor Jacqueline Coleman, who said the partnerships Blackburn mentioned are the reason the state is seeing a decline in cases.

“In every place, it is that collaboration. It is that sense of community that has made this so successful,” “To see what we’ve been able to accomplish when we come together for a common cause is also a lesson that I hope we’re reminded of as we come out of this.”

Anyone in tier 1C in the PMC coverage area can register for the vaccine now.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.