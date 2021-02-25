Officials prepare for rockfalls and other impacts of recent weather

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

It is that time of year that transportation officials prepare for impacts of recent weather including rockfalls and mudslides.

Sare George, Public Information officer for Highway District 12, says with recent fluctuation in temperatures and weather conditions we have seen it is not unusual.

“We are starting to see some rockfalls which is not unusual after a lot of very cold weather and particularly cold weather with snow and a lot of rain,” said George. “Eventually it eats out the spaces around larger rocks with smaller rocks and eventually gravity takes over and they fall. "

On Thursday at least two rockfalls reported in highway district 12.

“Usually we take dump trucks to start with but this morning on Kentucky 15 the rocks were too big to load into a truck so we had to call for a loader. "

With rain in the forecast, mudslides might also become a problem.

“There may be tree branches, tree lambs, entire trees there may be rocks involved but it is primarily dirt that’s coming down the hillside,” said George.

Over in Harlan County Dan Mosley, Judge Executive, says they gear up for potential flooding.

“We have certainly seen many of our federally declared presidential disasters occur in the month of February. It appears here over the next few days we have to be prepared for the potential for another one,” said Mosley. “An ounce of preparation is worth a pound of cure. We truly take that seriously we prepare for a lot of things that sometimes we don’t experience but it’s better to be prepared than to get in the middle of a disastrous situation and not know what you’re doing.”

Mosley says February 2020 in particular Harlan County had the second-worst flood on record.

