Officials: Lee County, Virginia Community Hospital set to open this summer

(WYMT)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:24 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Wednesday afternoon, Ballad Health officials provided an inside look at the future Lee County Community Hospital, set to open this summer.

In January 2019, Ballad Health officials revealed plans to reopen the facility that has been closed since 2013.

The Lee County Hospital closed when it was part of Wellmont Health System.

President of Ballad Health’s Northwest Market, Lindy White, told CBS affiliate WJHL the upgraded facility in Lee County will offer telehealth options in-house and help connect patients with specialists in other regions.

The facility, built in the 1980′s has been retrofitted for upgrades that meet modern medical facility standards.

You can read more about this story here.

