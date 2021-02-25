Advertisement

Kentucky man sentenced to 36 years for sex trafficking, other charges

Police Lights
Police Lights(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a federal judge has sentenced a Kentucky man to 36 years in prison on charges that included the sex trafficking of three victims.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement on Wednesday that 41-year-old Prince Bixler of Lexington also was ordered to have 10 years of supervised release and to pay $333,100 in restitution.

The statement said Bixler was convicted last year of 15 felonies related to an extensive and violent sex and drug trafficking operation.

Authorities say he forced young, drug-addicted women to prostitute and sell crack cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamines throughout the Lexington area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who will be included in vaccine phase 1C in Kentucky?
Alicia McGee was arrested on unrelated charges to the shooting.
Police: Victim shot in leg, refuses to cooperate with sheriff’s office
Kentucky fish and wildlife logo
Applications open for conservation officers with the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces Kentucky has surpassed 400,000 total cases of COVID-19 Wednesday
Members of a southern Kentucky community protested on Wednesday the deadly shooting of a man by...
Community members protest deadly shooting of man by off-duty officer in Corbin

Latest News

Bill continuing early in-person voting clears House panel
The exhibit will be in Pikeville for the next five weeks.
Appalachian Center for the Arts at a ‘Crossroads’ with new exhibit
Showers move in Friday, soggy weekend ahead
Rockfalls
Officials prepare for rockfalls and other impacts of recent weather