Man pleads guilty in Estill County radioactive waste case

Radiation symbol
Radiation symbol(Associated Press)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man accused of shipping radioactive waste to Estill County has pleaded guilty in federal court.

It happened five years ago at the Blue Ridge Landfill.

Cory Hoskins was accused of making 22 shipments of “technologically enhanced naturally occurring radioactive material” to the site or TENORM. It is a waste product of fracking and is classified as hazardous because of low-level radioactivity.

Court documents say Hoskins didn’t do any testing for the radioactivity of the material before hiring trucking companies to ship it.

The hired companies also didn’t have the proper permits to handle the material or labels on the shipping containers. They say Hoskins told the truckers the waste wasn’t hazardous.

The Blue Ridge Landfill was also not rated to handle the material.

A grand jury indicted him for multiple counts of violating safety regulations and mail fraud.

According to a plea agreement, Cory Hoskins pleaded guilty Wednesday two charges of shipping the waste without the proper labeling.

Hoskins is set to be sentenced in June. He is facing up to five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

