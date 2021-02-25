Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, one death Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases and one death Thursday.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported Rockcastle County’s 15th death. The individual was a 70-year-old man. The county also reported one new case bringing the total to 695 with 31 of those active. Clay County has four new cases bringing the total to 1,910 with nine of those active. Jackson County reported three new cases bringing the total to 732 with 139 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 18 new cases in Knott County bringing the total to 1,035. There are three new cases in Lee County bringing the total to 1,187. Leslie County reported four new cases bringing the total to 778. Letcher County has 14 new cases bringing the total to 1,672. There are six new cases in Owsley County bringing the total to 416. Perry County reported 22 new cases bringing the total to 2,266. There is one new case in Wolfe County bringing the total to 420.

The Bell County Health Department reported eight new cases bringing the total to 2,738 with 124 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported six new cases bringing the total to 2,380.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 21 new cases bringing the total to 3,338 with 91 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 14 new cases with three of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 3,111 with 90 of those active. The health department is also warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure at Lowes in London. If you visited the store on Thursday, Feb. 18th, Friday, Feb. 19th, Saturday, Feb. 20th, Monday, Feb. 22nd, Wednesday, Feb. 24th between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., or on Thursday, Feb. 25th between 8 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported six new cases bringing the total to 1,238 with 63 of those active.

