Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman visits Eastern Kentucky vaccine clinics

By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman made her first stop at the Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center System Center.

Coleman said she wanted to thank healthcare workers in person for helping Kentucky in its fight against COVID-19. She also wanted to stop by vaccine clinics to see how distribution is going in Eastern Kentucky.

“As someone from rural Kentucky, I wanted to make sure that we prioritized our geography as well, and to make sure no matter where you live if you want the shot you will get it,” said Coleman.

The Lieutenant has plans to visit Highlands ARH and Pikeville Medical Center.

This story will be updated.

