Lawmakers debate on Senate Bill 4, limiting No Knock warrants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly a year after a young black woman was killed in a deadly police shooting, the state legislature is advancing a bill dealing with No Knock warrants.

Senate Bill Four would not entirely ban the use of No Knocks, but it would limit them.

Many support the bill, but some in Louisville claim it’s too watered down.

Senate President Robert Stivers is the chief sponsor of Senate Bill 4.

Stivers said he has plenty of experience with the criminal process, “I’ve tried a lot of cases and seen a lot of criminal process.”

The veteran lawyer and lawmaker says after Breonna Taylor’s death, he saw a need for stricter use of No Knock warrants in order to protect certain rights.

Stivers believes this bill will protect those rights, “This young lady was denied that by a series of bad police judgments. And this bill hopes to correct that.”

The bill easily passed the judiciary committee and has bi-partisan support.

Senator Reggie Thomas said, “I think we have addressed this in the right way and we are moving forward.”

Those such as Representative Attica Scott don’t believe the bill will make it all the way, “Oh definitely Senate Bill 4 doesn’t go far enough.”

Attica Scott filed House Bill 21, also known as Breonna’s Law, last August.

Scott said that bill hasn’t been addressed yet, “It’s yet to be even assigned to a committee.”

Her bill calls for an all-out ban on No Knocks and requires drug and alcohol testing for officers in deadly incidents. She believes Senate Bill 4 ignores too much of the work done in Louisville.

“Why is it you’re erasing the work of black people. The work of people crying out for justice,” Scott asked.

Others such as Senator Thomas believe completely banning No Knocks is not the way to go, “I think it would be unwise to ban No Knock warrants.”

Supporters of Senate Bill 4 say No Knocks should still be used for terrorist and hostage situations.

