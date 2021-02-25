Advertisement

Laurel County Sheriff’s investigating shooting

Alicia Dawn Mcgee
Alicia Dawn Mcgee(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred off Court Road, 2 miles south of London, Wednesday at 4:10 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. 44-year-old Brian R. Smith was taken to the UK Medical Center by helicopter for his injuries.

Smith did not want to cooperate with police to explain the circumstances of the shooting.

36-year old Alicia Dawn Mcgee was arrested, she was also wanted on a warrant arrest for failure to appear in court in Pulaski District Court.

Mcgee was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

