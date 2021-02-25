Advertisement

KY-15 & KY-160 will close temporarily for crash reconstruction

(WYMT)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday afternoon, KSP will perform crash reconstruction on KY 15 mile marker 8 of Red Oak Mountain.

Once the reconstruction begins KSP believes it will take nearly 20 minutes.

After working on mile marker 8 KSP will move to the KY 160 mile marker 5, the site of the second KSP crash reconstruction near Tonto’s Car lot.

No traffic will be allowed through during reconstruction, the estimated time for reconstruction at the first site will last from 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. or 1:15 p.m. The second site will be closed from 1:30p.m - 2:00p.m. or 2:15p.m.

