Kentucky football Pro Day set for March 31, according to NFL release

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky football’s Pro Day is set for Wednesday, March 31, the NFL put out in a release on Wednesday, along with the Pro Day dates for other schools as well. In addition to Kentucky, Baylor, Boise State, Florida, LSU, Notre Dame and Wake Forest will also have their Pro Days on March 31st.

Kentucky has a number of players who are looking for their chance in the NFL. Kelvin Joseph, Jamin Davis, Drake Jackson, and Quinton Bohanna have all been projected as draft picks by numerous outlets. In addition to those four, Punter Max Duffy, offensive tackle Landon Young, defensive lineman Phil Hoskins, cornerback Brandin Echols, and edge defender Boogie Watson will also look for their shot to impress NFL scouts.

The NFL will only allow three representatives from each team to attend Pro Days.

