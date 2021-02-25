Advertisement

House OKs bill to let felony offenders tap into KEES money

Jail
Jail(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House has passed a bill allowing felony offenders to tap into scholarship money they earned to pursue post-secondary education degrees.

The measure would remove barriers preventing felons from receiving scholarship money under the popular Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship program.

The state lottery-supported program allows students to earn money, based on academic performance, to help defray college expenses.

The House passed the bill 96-2 Wednesday, sending it to the Senate. Rep.

Killian Timoney called it a “compassion bill” that offers opportunities to keep people from making more life-altering mistakes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear announces new executive order for school recommendations, gives COVID-19 update
According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Authorities discover body of missing Claiborne Co. man
Trevor Collins & Jessica Odell
Two arrested on rape and meth trafficking charges
Hazard JCPenney celebrates 30th anniversary
‘It’s bittersweet’: Hazard JCPenney celebrates 30th anniversary as closing date looms
James Torsak
Kentucky State Police arrest Tennessee man after multi-agency pursuit

Latest News

East Kentucky Dream Center hosts recovery program with Michael Clark
East Kentucky Dream Center hosts recovery program with Michael Clark 6 p.m.
East Kentucky Dream Center hosts recovery group
‘When you get real, you get healed’: East Kentucky Dream Center hosts recovery program with Michael Clark
Two homes in Johnson County caught fire Wednesday.
Two homes caught fire in Johnson County Wednesday
This school year, students have faced many challenges. A pandemic, learning from home and...
KEA shares frustrations with U.S. Dept. of Education standardized testing decision