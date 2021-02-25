House OKs bill to let felony offenders tap into KEES money
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House has passed a bill allowing felony offenders to tap into scholarship money they earned to pursue post-secondary education degrees.
The measure would remove barriers preventing felons from receiving scholarship money under the popular Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship program.
The state lottery-supported program allows students to earn money, based on academic performance, to help defray college expenses.
The House passed the bill 96-2 Wednesday, sending it to the Senate. Rep.
Killian Timoney called it a “compassion bill” that offers opportunities to keep people from making more life-altering mistakes.
