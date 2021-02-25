Drying out today, soggy weekend ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday will bring some big changes to our forecast, both in look and feel.

Today and Tomorrow

After making a run into the 70s yesterday, a cold front brought rain chances overnight and will bring much cooler temperatures into the region today. We’ll start off cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s before only returning to the upper 40s with some late sunshine peeking through those clouds. Don’t get used to that. The clouds return as we head into the overnight hours as lows drop into the low to mid-30s.

Friday, we’ll start the day cloudy and bring back some more rain chances by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will top out in the upper 40s. Rain chances pick up overnight and temperatures only fall into the mid-40s.

Weekend Forecast

Weather in a word this weekend: Soggy. Rain chances, and heavy at times, are possible both days. The only saving grace is temps will climb into the mid to upper 50s with southwest wind pushing warm air back into the region. We could make a run at 60 or a little better on Sunday. Lows both nights will drop into the 40s and 50s.

We’ll have to watch out for some localized high water issues, especially the deeper into the weekend we get as the ground becomes more saturated.

Extended Forecast

The rain chances follow us into the new week and the new month. Meteorological spring starts Monday, which is March 1st. Those rain chances should start to wrap up early in the day giving way to some clearing by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be a little cooler as the system exits, only topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Models are in disagreement for the rest of next week right now. Some show rain chances and some don’t, so we’ll have to wait on anything past Monday. Something we are concerned about is parts of the region could see up to 5″ of rain by Tuesday. It is spread out over an extended period of several days, so most of us might be ok. We’ll have to keep a close eye on it though.

