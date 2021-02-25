Advertisement

CDC launches website to help find nearby COVID-19 vaccine providers

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a new search tool for COVID-19 vaccines.

The general public can go on vaccinefinder.org to find approved providers near them.

You enter your ZIP code and search radius, and a list of nearby pharmacies and health centers will pop up.

The tool details whether a location has doses in stock.

You can also search for a manufacturer, if you’re looking specifically for a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

But the website is not fully comprehensive. Many mass-vaccination sites are not on there.

The CDC made the online tool with Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School and Castlight Health.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who will be included in vaccine phase 1C in Kentucky?
Alicia McGee was arrested on unrelated charges to the shooting.
Police: Victim shot in leg, refuses to cooperate with sheriff’s office
Kentucky fish and wildlife logo
Applications open for conservation officers with the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces Kentucky has surpassed 400,000 total cases of COVID-19 Wednesday
Members of a southern Kentucky community protested on Wednesday the deadly shooting of a man by...
Community members protest deadly shooting of man by off-duty officer in Corbin

Latest News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she can't wait for Trump's speech at CPAC.
Rep. Green looks forward to Trump CPAC speech
FILE- In this Feb. 26, 2014, file photo, a sign alerts skiers to danger on Corona Bowl, known...
Avalanche danger high, 32 deaths confirmed this season
FILE - In this March 3, 2012, file photo, gymnastics coach John Geddert is seen at the American...
Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to Nassar charged
Bill continuing early in-person voting clears House panel
Police Lights
Man sentenced to 36 years for sex trafficking, other charges