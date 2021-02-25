Cat for Cat: Devin Booker to replace Anthony Davis in All-Star game

(WYMT) - Former Wildcat and current Suns guard Devin Booker will replace the injured Anthony Davis in the 2021 All-Star game. Davis suffered multiple injuries last week, including a calf strain and aggravated Achilles tendinosis in his right leg Sunday in the Lakers.

Commissioner Adam Silver chose Booker to take Davis’ spot a day after Booker was snubbed for a reserve spot by the league’s head coaches.

Booker’s two All-Star appearances the past two years have come both as an injury replacement. The Former Wildcat is averaging 24.7 points, 4.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds and is shooting a career-high 50.1% from the field.

