Cat for Cat: Devin Booker to replace Anthony Davis in All-Star game

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker falls to the ground after scoring the game-winning basket against...
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker falls to the ground after scoring the game-winning basket against the Los Angeles Clippers in an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.((Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP))
By Willie Hope
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - Former Wildcat and current Suns guard Devin Booker will replace the injured Anthony Davis in the 2021 All-Star game. Davis suffered multiple injuries last week, including a calf strain and aggravated Achilles tendinosis in his right leg Sunday in the Lakers.

Commissioner Adam Silver chose Booker to take Davis’ spot a day after Booker was snubbed for a reserve spot by the league’s head coaches.

Booker’s two All-Star appearances the past two years have come both as an injury replacement. The Former Wildcat is averaging 24.7 points, 4.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds and is shooting a career-high 50.1% from the field.

