Advertisement

Blackjewel ordered to clean up Kentucky mine site

Coal
Coal(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Bankrupt coal company Blackjewel has been ordered by a federal judge to clean up a Kentucky mine site.

In a bankruptcy court ruling issued Wednesday, Judge Benjamin Kahn said the Bell County site presented a potential threat. He ordered Blackjewel to excavate and treat coal mining ponds until the company is allowed to abandon them.

The state had argued the mine presented an imminent danger, which the judge rejected.

Blackjewel lawyer Scott Kane said the company was working to mitigate the problem.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Who will be included in vaccine phase 1C in Kentucky?
Alicia McGee was arrested on unrelated charges to the shooting.
Police: Victim shot in leg, refuses to cooperate with sheriff’s office
Kentucky fish and wildlife logo
Applications open for conservation officers with the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces Kentucky has surpassed 400,000 total cases of COVID-19 Wednesday
Members of a southern Kentucky community protested on Wednesday the deadly shooting of a man by...
Community members protest deadly shooting of man by off-duty officer in Corbin

Latest News

KY-15 & KY-160 will close temporarily for crash reconstruction
Radiation symbol
Man pleads guilty in Estill County radioactive waste case
Senator McConnell announces federal COVID-19 funding for local colleges and universities
Update: Highway 15 back open in Knott County after early morning rockfall