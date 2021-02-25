Bill has late March deadline for in-person classes to resume

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House has weighed in on the issue of getting children back in classrooms amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The House passed a bill Wednesday requiring schools to reopen in-person instruction by late March.

The requirement that in-person classes resume by March 29 was added to a larger education bill that cleared the House on an 87-8 vote.

The measure now goes to the Senate. Under the bill, school districts would need to offer, at least, a hybrid schedule where students attend in-person classes at least two days a week and classes are held at least four days a week.

