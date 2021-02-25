Advertisement

Bill continuing early in-person voting clears House panel

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A House panel has approved a bill to make early voting at polling places a fixture in Kentucky’s elections.

The measure would allow three days of no-excuse, early in-person voting - including a Saturday - ahead of Election Day.

But it wouldn’t continue a pandemic-related accommodation that allowed widespread mail-in absentee balloting in 2020.

The bill cleared the House committee Thursday. It now heads to the full House.

The measure would still need to win Senate approval to clear the General Assembly.

Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams calls it Kentucky’s “most significant election-reform legislation” in nearly three decades.

