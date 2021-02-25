Appalachian Center for the Arts at a ‘Crossroads’ with new exhibit

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Center for the Arts is preparing to open its newest exhibit.

“Crossroads: Change in Rural America” is an exhibit from the Smithsonian that takes a look at rural America, diving into the ways rural areas have changed and grown across the nation over the years.

The display includes pieces about spirituality, sustainability, inequality, poverty, and more.

“It talks about rural America. Not just here in Appalachia. But people sometimes don’t think about is: rural America is everywhere. There’s rural New York, there’s rural Massachusetts, there’s rural California, there’s rural Oklahoma. And it really talks about the similarities as well as the differences,” said Director of Education and Outreach Erick Buckley.

Buckley said the exhibit opens Saturday, Feb. 27, at 1 p.m. with a special production to honor the life of local historic poet Effie Waller Smith.

“Crossroads allows us to reflect on Kentucky’s history, present and future and we are excited to explore what the future may hold for our rural communities,” Executive Director of Kentucky Humanities Bill Goodman said in a statement. “We want to stimulate conversations about what makes our communities unique and how community members can work together to reach their full potential.”

The display will be open weekdays from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. and by appointment on weekends. The exhibit will leave Pikeville on April 3. To make an appointment, call (606)262-4004.

