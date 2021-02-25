A coffee shop is coming to downtown Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As COVID-19 hits small businesses hard, a new coffee shop called Hazard Coffee Company is coming to downtown.

City officials anticipate more businesses to open in the city in the near future.

Stephen and Maggie Prosser have only lived in Hazard for a couple of months since moving from Texas but Maggie grew up in Hazard.

After seeing Hazard did not have a coffee shop downtown, they made plans to open one. In addition to serving coffee, the shop will also serve teas, pastries, and more.

Co-Owner Stephen Prosser says he and his wife’s interest in opening the shop is to bring the community together.

“You can really only get your cup of coffee from a fast food place or make it at home. I think it will just bring a sense of calm being able to take a little break, go into downtown because I want to get a cup of coffee, maybe go get a book from the bookstore downtown. So I just think it it’s kind of a missing piece to really gel the community together,” he said.

Prosser says Hazard Coffee Company plans to open in mid to late April or May. Once open, they will be open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. He says they hope to expand their hours in the evenings and weekends, in the future.

