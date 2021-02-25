Advertisement

A coffee shop is coming to downtown Hazard

Hazard Coffee Shop
Hazard Coffee Shop(WYMT)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As COVID-19 hits small businesses hard, a new coffee shop called Hazard Coffee Company is coming to downtown.

City officials anticipate more businesses to open in the city in the near future.

Stephen and Maggie Prosser have only lived in Hazard for a couple of months since moving from Texas but Maggie grew up in Hazard.

After seeing Hazard did not have a coffee shop downtown, they made plans to open one. In addition to serving coffee, the shop will also serve teas, pastries, and more.

Co-Owner Stephen Prosser says he and his wife’s interest in opening the shop is to bring the community together.

“You can really only get your cup of coffee from a fast food place or make it at home. I think it will just bring a sense of calm being able to take a little break, go into downtown because I want to get a cup of coffee, maybe go get a book from the bookstore downtown. So I just think it it’s kind of a missing piece to really gel the community together,” he said.

Prosser says Hazard Coffee Company plans to open in mid to late April or May. Once open, they will be open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. He says they hope to expand their hours in the evenings and weekends, in the future.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who will be included in vaccine phase 1C in Kentucky?
Scott Spencer
Update: Licking Valley RECC identifies lineman injured in fall
Alicia McGee was arrested on unrelated charges to the shooting.
Police: Victim shot in leg, refuses to cooperate with sheriff’s office
Kentucky fish and wildlife logo
Applications open for conservation officers with the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces Kentucky has surpassed 400,000 total cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

Latest News

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases Thursday
Election changes implemented during the pandemic may soon become permanent in Kentucky.
Kentucky lawmakers consider election reform bill
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases.
Watch: Governor Beshear holds Thursday COVID-19 news conference
Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP...
Lawmakers debate on Senate Bill 4, limiting No Knock warrants