W.Va. Attorney General’s Office warns of COVID-19 fraud calls
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Suspicious calls about the COVID-19 vaccine have prompted the West Virginia attorney general to issue a warning to residents.
Patrick Morrisey says his office “has received a number of calls from consumers” about the issue. Morrisey said the “con artist will often ask multiple questions about personal and financial data, supposedly in order to schedule a vaccine appointment.”
“Consumers must know that legitimate health officials coordinating vaccine distribution will never ask for payment or financial or other personal, identifiable information,” Morrisey said in a release. “If you suspect a scam, trust your instincts and give our office a call. We can help you sort out fraud from fact.”
Morrisey’s office passed along the following tips:
- Do not pay for a vaccine appointment or a spot on a waiting list.
- Be extremely wary of texts from unknown parties.
- If something seems suspicious, call a trusted source such as the local health department or the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline.
- Never open email attachments from unknown parties.
- Never share personal, identifiable information with an unknown party.
Anyone who believes they have been the victim of coronavirus vaccine fraud may call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808 or go online and visit here.
