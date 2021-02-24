W.Va. Attorney General’s Office warns of COVID-19 fraud calls

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Suspicious calls about the COVID-19 vaccine have prompted the West Virginia attorney general to issue a warning to residents.

Patrick Morrisey says his office “has received a number of calls from consumers” about the issue. Morrisey said the “con artist will often ask multiple questions about personal and financial data, supposedly in order to schedule a vaccine appointment.”

“Consumers must know that legitimate health officials coordinating vaccine distribution will never ask for payment or financial or other personal, identifiable information,” Morrisey said in a release. “If you suspect a scam, trust your instincts and give our office a call. We can help you sort out fraud from fact.”

Morrisey’s office passed along the following tips:

Do not pay for a vaccine appointment or a spot on a waiting list.

Be extremely wary of texts from unknown parties.

If something seems suspicious, call a trusted source such as the local health department or the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline.

Never open email attachments from unknown parties.

Never share personal, identifiable information with an unknown party.

Anyone who believes they have been the victim of coronavirus vaccine fraud may call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808 or go online and visit here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.