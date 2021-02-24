Advertisement

W.Va. Attorney General’s Office warns of COVID-19 fraud calls

Suspicious calls about the COVID-19 vaccine have prompted the West Virginia attorney general to...
Suspicious calls about the COVID-19 vaccine have prompted the West Virginia attorney general to issue a warning to residents.(Pixabay/stock image)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Suspicious calls about the COVID-19 vaccine have prompted the West Virginia attorney general to issue a warning to residents.

Patrick Morrisey says his office “has received a number of calls from consumers” about the issue. Morrisey said the “con artist will often ask multiple questions about personal and financial data, supposedly in order to schedule a vaccine appointment.”

“Consumers must know that legitimate health officials coordinating vaccine distribution will never ask for payment or financial or other personal, identifiable information,” Morrisey said in a release. “If you suspect a scam, trust your instincts and give our office a call. We can help you sort out fraud from fact.”

Morrisey’s office passed along the following tips:

  • Do not pay for a vaccine appointment or a spot on a waiting list.
  • Be extremely wary of texts from unknown parties.
  • If something seems suspicious, call a trusted source such as the local health department or the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline.
  • Never open email attachments from unknown parties.
  • Never share personal, identifiable information with an unknown party.

Anyone who believes they have been the victim of coronavirus vaccine fraud may call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808 or go online and visit here.

