Who will be included in vaccine phase 1C in Kentucky?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Up through Monday, the state of Kentucky had vaccinated around 12.5% of the state’s population. Come next Monday, more than a million additional people will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

On March 1, regional vaccine sites in Kentucky will move to phase 1C. That group includes those over 60, and anyone 16 or older with high risk health conditions. It also adds dozens of jobs to the list of essential workers including Postal service workers, food & agriculture, grocery store employees, IT & communication, the media, and clergy members.

Altogether, the state lists 19 professions considered essential. There have been some changes recently about who takes priority.

“Childcare providers have been added to 1B, particularly with schools coming back in across Kentucky you’re going to see more and more need for childcare so that’s a group that’s getting taken care of,” Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department said.

Some people in group 1C have already been vaccinated.

For weeks, people in Phase 1C could get vaccinated as long as sites gave priority to older Kentuckians. If there was an open appointment, they could vaccinate someone in 1C so the state used its available vaccine quickly.

The state says that group includes 1.3 million people. So anyone over 70 who hasn’t gotten vaccinated yet, might want to make an appointment soon.

“When this opens up on March 1 to 1C it’s going to be much more difficult for people 70 and above to get a shot. 1C in Lexington is estimated to be about a third of the population,” Hall said.

It’s important to note that only the regional vaccination sites operated by the state are for sure moving to phase 1C. For everywhere else it’ll just depend on where they are in their vaccination schedule.

Governor Beshear encouraged all vaccine sites to continue prioritizing phase 1A and 1B individuals, even as 1C appointments are made.

They Fayette County Health Department told us they would continue to focus on those 70 and older for the time being.

