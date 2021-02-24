Warm and breezy day expected ahead of overnight showers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky’s bout with some nicer weather looks to continue throughout much of the day Wednesday.

We’ll spend the day ahead of a weak cold front, meaning mostly to partly sunny skies will be with us during the daylight hours, though clouds will be on the increase this afternoon. We’ll also see some gusty southwest winds again, at times up to 30 MPH. This will allow warm and somewhat moist air to enter from the south and help our temperatures soar into the middle 60s for afternoon highs. Though, I wouldn’t be surprised if someone hits 70° before all is said and done!

Tonight, our cold front gets a little closer, sparking off a few showers that will move through the mountains from northwest to southeast. We’re not expecting too much rainfall, but up to a quarter-inch will be possible. As the front moves through, temperatures should start to tumble back into the middle 30s as slightly cooler air filters in.

We’re back near average on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 40s. Clouds start to build back in Thursday night as we tumble back into the low 30s.

Friday through Monday is still a time frame we’re watching closely. Models are starting to hone in on the idea of multiple rounds of rain starting with scattered afternoon showers on Friday and continuing off and on all weekend. Some data is suggesting this rainfall could be heavy at times and could pile up in a hurry and create some flooding issues. Nothing is set in stone, but we’ll definitely be watching this closely. Highs through the period stick in the middle to upper 50s.

