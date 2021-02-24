Advertisement

Volunteers needed to review cases of foster children in 53 counties

By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - 53 Kentucky counties are seeking volunteers for the Citizen Foster Care Review Board (CFCRB).

The board needs volunteers to examine cases of children in care due to dependency, neglect, or abuse. They also help in placing children in a safe permanent home as soon as possible.

Eastern Kentucky counties included are Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Owsley, Pike, and Wolfe.

The CFCRB was created in 1982 by The Kentucky General Assembly to diminish the amount of time spent in out-of-home care. CFCRB volunteers will review Cabinet for Health and Family Services for cases on children placed in out-of-home care, working with the cabinets and courts on their behalf for Kentucky’s foster children.

Court-appointed volunteer reviewers will make sure children receive the necessary services while in and out of home care, and eventually place them in a permanent home.

If you want to volunteer, you must submit an application, consent to a criminal record and Central Registry checks, and complete a six-hour training. Volunteers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible, so applicants can be screened, approved, and scheduled for training.

For more information, or to apply, including the list of training dates, visit kycourts.gov and click Family & Juvenile Services in the Court Programs box. On the Family & Juvenile Services page, click Citizen Foster Care Review Board.

