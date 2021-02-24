Advertisement

State Park Rangers seeking information regarding burglary at Carr Creek State Park

(WKYT)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SASSAFRAS, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Park Rangers are investigating a burglary that took place at Carr Creek State Park in Sassafras back in November.

They say two men removed a number of power tools from the park including Stihl weed eaters, chainsaws, leaf blowers, a DeWalt circular saw, a John Deere backpack leaf blower, a Milwaukee hammer drill, and a Generac generator.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Joey Sparkman at (606) 305-4678.

