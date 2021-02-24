Advertisement

Seventh graders learn to sew in person and virtual during pandemic

Seventh graders learn to sew
Seventh graders learn to sew(WYMT)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As school officials across the United States monitor guidelines regarding safe modes of instruction, a grant has introduced a new way for students to learn in Appalachia.

“It’s about putting inquiry into the schools, challenging students minds and moving away sometimes from traditional learning to new learning experiences,” said History Teacher Debbie Napier.

Called the Appalachian Renaissance Initiative Grant, the grant has allowed school officials at the elementary school to purchase six sewing machines, material and sewing supplies for students. ARI grants are awarded and distributed through Kentucky Valley Education Cooperative.

“We’ve studied Harlan County coal history and so in the same vein of continuing that local history element and play space learning we applied to study quilting which is certainly a part of our Appalachian history and sewing,” she said.

Students are able to learn to sew while both in small classroom settings and at a home.

“We initially started sending the machines out when we were on a total virtual atmosphere so some of them came in for targeted instruction and learned how to sew and took the machine home with them that day,” she said.

For seventh grade student, Savannah Lynsh sewing is therapeutic and consists of steps like threading the needle through the sewing machine and more.

“You have to also don’t go to fast because you won’t go straight. You have to make sure you’re doing it pretty straight to where you get even lines and make sure its perfect and everything like that,” she said.

Students say learning to sew means a lot as it is part of Appalachian history and builds life skills.

“This society is just really different than it was and I just think it’s really important to learn how to do new things, that were done in the past,” said Seventh Grade Student Sophie Day.

Napier says students will be giving several quilts to veterans, in appreciation for their military service.

