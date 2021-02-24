Richmond mother accused of abusing her children

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has been arrested and charged with abusing her three-year-old son in Richmond.

According to the Richmond Police Department, on Feb. 12 officers were called to a home on Evansdale Avenue for a welfare check on the three-year-old. While there, officers said they found the child with severe second and third-degree burns across his face and back. They also found a deep, possibly infected cut on his foot.

He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the boy’s mother, 38-year-old Jessica Chandler, gave conflicting stories to EMS and police. She told EMS the boy had overturned a bucket of chemicals on himself. She told police she had cleaned the kitchen floor with bleach and ammonia, then later that night had her son lie on the floor after he wet the bed so she could clean it. She admitted to blacking out from alcohol intoxication and said she couldn’t remember much from the night.

Child Protective Services workers told police they went to the home the day before for a welfare check. They said Chandler mislead them by showing them the child’s twin brother. Chandler admitted to such, according to officers.

During the investigation, police say the child’s 12-year-old brother told police Chandler had been abusing him. He said his mother had forced him to eat his own vomit and put him on top of a hot stove. He also detailed verbal abuse, saying his mother called him slurs and told him no one loved him.

Chandler is charged with first-degree domestic violence, first-degree child abuse and tampering with physical evidence.

