Register for the 2021 virtual Weather Spotter Class

2021 virtual weather spotter class
2021 virtual weather spotter class(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The WYMT Weather Team is partnering with the National Weather Service in Jackson to host a virtual Weather Spotter Class for the second time!

If you have ever whipped your phone out just to take a picture of the scenery, then becoming a weather spotter might just be the thing for you.

March 1st through the 7th is also Severe Weather Awareness Week.

The virtual Weather Spotter Class will be held Thursday, March 4th at 7 p.m.

You can register for the class here.

