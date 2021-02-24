Police: Victim shot in leg, refuses to cooperate with sheriff’s office

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Police say a man is refusing to cooperate with police after receiving a gunshot wound to the leg in Laurel County Wednesday morning.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 4:10 a.m. at a house off Court Road, which is around two miles south of London.

When deputies arrived at the house, they found the man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was flown from the London-Corbin Airport to the UK Medical Center for treatment of his injury.

Deputies said he refused to cooperate with the sheriff’s department investigators over how the shooting happened.

A woman at the house, Alicia Dawn McGee, 36, from Annville, was arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting.

Deputies said McGee was wanted out of Pulaski District Court for failure to appear in court.

