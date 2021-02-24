Advertisement

Police: Victim shot in leg, refuses to cooperate with sheriff’s office

A woman at the house was arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting
Alicia McGee was arrested on unrelated charges to the shooting.
Alicia McGee was arrested on unrelated charges to the shooting.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By TJ Caudill
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Police say a man is refusing to cooperate with police after receiving a gunshot wound to the leg in Laurel County Wednesday morning.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 4:10 a.m. at a house off Court Road, which is around two miles south of London.

When deputies arrived at the house, they found the man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was flown from the London-Corbin Airport to the UK Medical Center for treatment of his injury.

Deputies said he refused to cooperate with the sheriff’s department investigators over how the shooting happened.

A woman at the house, Alicia Dawn McGee, 36, from Annville, was arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting.

Deputies said McGee was wanted out of Pulaski District Court for failure to appear in court.

