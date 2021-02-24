Pinnacle Road, Overlook at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park closed due to recent winter storms

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Recent winter snow and ice storms caused trees and branches to fall across trails at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park.

“Literally, thousands of trees have come down they have blocked trails leading to the overlook,” said Supervisory Park Ranger, Carol Borneman.

Crews spent Wednesday morning cleaning up the fallen trees and branches around the park.

“We’ll break out with our saws and pair up with people and kind of have a game plan from there,” said Forestry Technician Eddie Capps.

Capps said he has not seen this type of damage in nearly one decade.

“I live in Middlesboro and it’s been 10 or 15 years since we’ve had a good ice storm come through and break off all the treetops,” he said.

Park officials closed their most visited spot, the Pinnacle Overlook. Park rangers said the Pinnacle Road has been closed for nearly one month due to snow and ice.

“Even this wind some of those trees can come crashing down,” said Borneman. “The last thing we want is to be injured or worst yet a person be killed,” she added.

Officials closed the Ridge and Harlan Road trails because of fallen trees. Crews checked out other trails in the park to make sure they are safe for visitors.

“It may be that after the assessments are done and we might have to close, and that’s temporarily, additional trails until we can get in,” added Boreman.

Another reason some trails are closed is tree branches can break off and hit park visitors and staff.

“If it takes longer than expected that’s okay,” said Borneman. “People can always come up and see the view from the Pinnacle or we can send a picture even,” she added.

No timeline was given on when the Pinnacle Road and Overlook will reopen.

