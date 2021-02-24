Advertisement

Pinnacle Road, Overlook at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park closed due to recent winter storms

Pinnacle Road, Overlook at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park closed due to recent winter...
Pinnacle Road, Overlook at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park closed due to recent winter storms(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Recent winter snow and ice storms caused trees and branches to fall across trails at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park.

“Literally, thousands of trees have come down they have blocked trails leading to the overlook,” said Supervisory Park Ranger, Carol Borneman.

Crews spent Wednesday morning cleaning up the fallen trees and branches around the park.

“We’ll break out with our saws and pair up with people and kind of have a game plan from there,” said Forestry Technician Eddie Capps.

Capps said he has not seen this type of damage in nearly one decade.

“I live in Middlesboro and it’s been 10 or 15 years since we’ve had a good ice storm come through and break off all the treetops,” he said.

Park officials closed their most visited spot, the Pinnacle Overlook. Park rangers said the Pinnacle Road has been closed for nearly one month due to snow and ice.

“Even this wind some of those trees can come crashing down,” said Borneman. “The last thing we want is to be injured or worst yet a person be killed,” she added.

Officials closed the Ridge and Harlan Road trails because of fallen trees. Crews checked out other trails in the park to make sure they are safe for visitors.

“It may be that after the assessments are done and we might have to close, and that’s temporarily, additional trails until we can get in,” added Boreman.

Another reason some trails are closed is tree branches can break off and hit park visitors and staff.

“If it takes longer than expected that’s okay,” said Borneman. “People can always come up and see the view from the Pinnacle or we can send a picture even,” she added.

No timeline was given on when the Pinnacle Road and Overlook will reopen.

Pinnacle Road and Overlook Continue to be Temporarily Closed to Motor and Pedestrian Access Due to Hazardous Trees!...

Posted by Cumberland Gap National Historical Park on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear announces new executive order for school recommendations, gives COVID-19 update
According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Authorities discover body of missing Claiborne Co. man
Trevor Collins & Jessica Odell
Two arrested on rape and meth trafficking charges
James Torsak
Kentucky State Police arrest Tennessee man after multi-agency pursuit
Hazard JCPenney celebrates 30th anniversary
‘It’s bittersweet’: Hazard JCPenney celebrates 30th anniversary as closing date looms

Latest News

Kentucky State Park Rangers are investigating a burglary that took place at Carr Creek State...
State Park Rangers seeking information regarding burglary at Carr Creek State Park
Phone
Dial for a dose: Big Sandy Regional Call Center now open- 4:30 p.m.
Seventh graders learn to sew
Seventh graders learn to sew in person and virtual during pandemic
Kentucky announces new coronavirus cases for Sunday.
Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, four deaths Wednesday
Parker Herren and UK Atletic Director Mitch Barnhart. (Credit: University of Kentucky women’s...
Former Corbin swimmer helps UK Swim Team win first SEC Title, earns Athlete of the Week