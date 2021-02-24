Advertisement

Pikeville uses huge second half to move past Knott Central in All ‘A’ sectional first round

By Willie Hope
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville put up 53 second half points and shot the lights out at Morton Combs Athletic Complex to defeat hosts Knott Central, 82-59. The win moves the Panthers to the second round of the All ‘A’ state tournament. They will take on the winner of Harlan and Lexington Christian no later than Wednesday, March 3.

Knott Central controlled much of the first half, but Lukas Manns’ three as time expired in the first half sent the Panthers into the locker room down just three. Hot three-point shooting from the Panthers, especially Manns, Alex Rogers and Laithan all, guided the Panthers past Knott Central.

The Patriots look to bounce back on Thursday night at 53rd District foe, Letcher Central at 7 p.m. Pikeville matches up with 59th District foe, Shelby Valley on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Autopsy reveals potential cause of death in Laurel County investigation
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces under 600 new cases Monday, First Lady gives good news
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear announces new executive order for school recommendations, gives COVID-19 update
According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Authorities discover body of missing Claiborne Co. man
Trevor Collins & Jessica Odell
Two arrested on rape and meth trafficking charges

Latest News

Hazard’s big first half leads to win over Harlan
Hazard defeats Harlan in Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week
Hazard defeats Harlan in Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week
2-23 HS Hoops WYMT
2-23 HS Hoops WYMT
Pikeville advances past Knott Central to All 'A' second round with hot shooting
Pikeville advances past Knott Central to All 'A' second round with hot shooting