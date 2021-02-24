Pikeville uses huge second half to move past Knott Central in All ‘A’ sectional first round

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville put up 53 second half points and shot the lights out at Morton Combs Athletic Complex to defeat hosts Knott Central, 82-59. The win moves the Panthers to the second round of the All ‘A’ state tournament. They will take on the winner of Harlan and Lexington Christian no later than Wednesday, March 3.

Knott Central controlled much of the first half, but Lukas Manns’ three as time expired in the first half sent the Panthers into the locker room down just three. Hot three-point shooting from the Panthers, especially Manns, Alex Rogers and Laithan all, guided the Panthers past Knott Central.

The Patriots look to bounce back on Thursday night at 53rd District foe, Letcher Central at 7 p.m. Pikeville matches up with 59th District foe, Shelby Valley on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

