Advertisement

‘Operational error’ causes Fed payment system to crash

This May 22, 2020, file photo shows the Federal Reserve building in Washington. A Federal...
This May 22, 2020, file photo shows the Federal Reserve building in Washington. A Federal Reserve survey of U.S. business conditions has found modest economic gains at the start of the year, although some parts of the country saw slowdowns stemming from a renewed surge of COVID-19 cases. The Fed report released Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 said that the bulk of the Fed's 12 regions reported modest gains in economic activity in recent weeks. But two districts saw declines in activity, and another two reported little or no change.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s back-end payment system that banks, government entities and investors rely on to transfer cash temporarily went dark.

The Fed blamed an “operational error” for FedWire’s collapse, and was able to restore services after being down for 2 1/2 hours on Wednesday.

FedWire is the Federal Reserve’s real-time wire transfer service that is used to send large sums of cash between banks, federal and state governments as well as banks that need to clear funds.

Trillions of dollars move through the FedWire infrastructure on a daily basis.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear announces new executive order for school recommendations, gives COVID-19 update
According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Authorities discover body of missing Claiborne Co. man
Trevor Collins & Jessica Odell
Two arrested on rape and meth trafficking charges
James Torsak
Kentucky State Police arrest Tennessee man after multi-agency pursuit
Hazard JCPenney celebrates 30th anniversary
‘It’s bittersweet’: Hazard JCPenney celebrates 30th anniversary as closing date looms

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces Kentucky has surpassed 400,000 total cases of COVID-19 Wednesday
Officials: Kentucky unemployment site target of hack attempt
Longterm resident, Edward Trejo, is 79 years old and has never seen snow like this before....
First snow angel for 79-year-old man
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden orders a review of US supply chains for vital goods
2021 virtual weather spotter class
Register for the 2021 virtual Weather Spotter Class