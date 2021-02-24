Advertisement

Man fakes his kidnapping to get out of work, police say

By KNXV Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COOLIDGE, Ariz. (KNXV) - An Arizona man was arrested for reporting false information after police say he faked his own kidnapping earlier this month.

The elaborate scheme included a dramatic back-story about loads of cash hidden in the desert, but the most surprising part of the story may be the man’s reason for faking the kidnapping in the first place.

Brandon Soules, 19, was found earlier this month roughed up and helpless, telling police that he was kidnapped.

Soules explained that he was kidnapped over a large amount of money that his father hid somewhere around town.

“He informed us that he was hit in the head and stuffed in a car in front of his home ... but when we located video surveillance in front of his home, we were able to see no such thing,” said Cmdr. Mark Tercero with Coolidge Police Department.

When he was later brought in for questioning, police said he admitted that he fabricated the story because he did not want to go to work.

“Our community is still safe and there are not two masked men running about kidnapping people,” Tercero said.

On top of the fear, it was also a waste of resources.

According to the New York Times, Soules did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

