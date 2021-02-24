Local partnership to expand vaccinations throughout Kentucky River District

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

A new partnership throughout the Kentucky River Regional Health Department district is helping distribute vaccines throughout communities.

With the help of the health department, four primary care facilities will receive weekly vaccine doses.

“We are seeing with the Kentucky Department of Public health that they have really made more vaccines available to us and when I was asked the best way to get this vaccine out into our community I said we need to use our existing infrastructure with our partners like here at the Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky, Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation, Juniper Health and June Buchanan clinic,” said Lockard. “We are getting ready to see this expand to the 1C group and that is going to be a large group that we need to vaccinate and there is no way that any one or two entities can take care of that or any regional vaccination center can take care of that in our area.”

At Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky Barry Marin, CEO, says the work is already underway.

“We started yesterday and we gave her 110 doses yesterday and we are scheduled for 110 today and we will continue to do that until we get all of our new doses out.”

As they take the resources and capitalize on each other’s strengths.

“This vaccine is that sunlight for the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s spreading light on it and it’s our major staff that we’re going to get to where we can get life back to normal as much as we all want,” said Lockard.

You can call Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky at 606-435-7695 or any of the other primary care facilities to schedule your vaccine appointment.

