Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, four deaths Wednesday

Kentucky announces new coronavirus cases for Sunday.(Associated Press)
By Paige Noel
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases and four deaths Wednesday.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported four deaths. The individuals were a 62-year-old man from McCreary County, a 58-year-old man, a 66-year-old man and a 71-year-old man from Pulaski County. This brings the death toll to 24 in McCreary County and 87 in Pulaski County. There are 17 new cases in Pulaski County bringing the total to 5,740 with 111 of those active. McCreary County reported three new cases bringing the total to 1,751 with 24 of those active. Wayne County reported one new case bringing the total to 2,068 with 17 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported eight new cases in Knott County bringing the total to 1,020. Lee County reported three new cases bringing the total to 1,185. Leslie County has six new cases bringing the total to 744. There are 12 new cases in Letcher County bringing the total to 1,658. Owsley County reported two new cases bringing the total to 409. Perry County reported 28 new cases bringing the total to 2,244. Wolfe County had one new case bringing the total to 420.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported five new cases in Clay County bringing the total to 1,906 with 20 of those active. Jackson County reported three new cases bringing the total to 729 with 137 of those active. In Rockcastle County, there is one new case bringing the total to 694 with 34 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 10 new cases with two of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 3,097 with 86 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 11 new cases bringing the total to 3,317 with 77 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported 10 new cases bringing the total to 2,730 with 120 of those active.

The Floyd County Health Department reported 15 new cases bringing the total to 3,025 with 105 of those active.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported six new cases bringing the total to 1,232 with 57 of those active.

