Advertisement

Licking Valley RECC lineman flown to hospital after falling off pole

(WSAZ)
By Paige Noel
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A lineman for Licking Valley Rural Electric Cooperative suffered serious injuries Tuesday after falling from a pole.

A Facebook Post says the man fell after the pole he was climbing broke off just below the ground.

He was approximately 27 feet off the ground when he fell.

The worker was flown to UK Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

This morning at approximately 9:20 am, one of our lineman suffered serious but non life threating injuries when a pole...

Posted by Licking Valley Rural Electric Cooperative on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Autopsy reveals potential cause of death in Laurel County investigation
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces under 600 new cases Monday, First Lady gives good news
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear announces new executive order for school recommendations, gives COVID-19 update
According to CCSO, Aaron J. Massengill, 28, was last seen in Tazewell on February 16.
Authorities discover body of missing Claiborne Co. man
Trevor Collins & Jessica Odell
Two arrested on rape and meth trafficking charges

Latest News

Starting Monday, March 1, districts are encouraged to start offering in-person learning if they...
Gov. Beshear signs executive order for in-person learning recommendations
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Deaths surpass 11,000
'We'll get 'em on': Johnson County crews wrap day eight of restoration efforts
'We'll get 'em on': Johnson County crews wrap day eight of restoration efforts
Linemen in Johnson County are still working to restore electricity to thousands.
‘We’ll get ‘em on’: Johnson County crews wrap day eight of restoration efforts