Licking Valley RECC lineman flown to hospital after falling off pole

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A lineman for Licking Valley Rural Electric Cooperative suffered serious injuries Tuesday after falling from a pole.

A Facebook Post says the man fell after the pole he was climbing broke off just below the ground.

He was approximately 27 feet off the ground when he fell.

The worker was flown to UK Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

