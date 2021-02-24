KYTC: District 12 maintenance garage in Knott County shut down due to COVID-19

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with District 12 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced Wednesday that the maintenance garage in Knott County was shut down by the state highway department on Tuesday.

They say this was due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 and exposure by all except one of the facility’s employees.

Due to the timing of the potential exposure, some employees could return to the garage on March 8 with others reporting back on March 9, assuming they test negative, show no symptoms, and are not further exposed to anyone with COVID-19.

“What this means,” said Superintendent Bobby Smith, “is that routine maintenance is suspended for the next two weeks. If there are emergency situations, like a rockfall or mudslide, something that threatens to block or close a road, the other garages in Highway District 12 will pitch in and help. Everything that needs immediate attention will be covered. We have 10 maintenance garages at Highway District 12 and we all have each others’ backs.”

Smith said his men were ready to patch potholes after cleaning up and servicing their equipment following last week’s ice and snowstorms.

“We were excited about getting back to regular maintenance,” Smith said. “We have a lot of work planned, and if there’s one thing we all hate it is thinking we might let down the people of Knott County who depend on us. But this is unavoidable, so our plans are on hold until everyone is healthy and cleared to come back to work.”.

Smith added that the facility is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized and that the one employee not in quarantine will be on duty.

If there is an emergency situation that happens during regular office hours (8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday), you can call the garage at 606-785-3141.

If the office is closed, you are encouraged to call Kentucky State Police Post 13′s non-emergency number at 606-435-6069.

